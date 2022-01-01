Our Watch

Senior Policy Advisor (Respectful Relationships Education Lead)

About Our Watch

Our Watch is a national leader of primary prevention of violence against women and their children. 

Our vision is an Australia where women and their children live free from all forms of violence. Our role is to stop violence before it starts. We work to embed gender equality and prevent violence where Australians live, learn, work and socialise. 

About the role

Reporting to the Our Watch Manager, Government Relations and Policy, this role will provide expert policy advice and expertise as part of Our Watch’s work to prevent violence against women. The role will have a particular focus on supporting  evidence-based respectful relationships education policy in governments and education systems across the country. A key responsibility of the role will be to lead a Commonwealth Government-funded project to develop a set of national principles to guide evidence-based and effective respectful relationships education in schools across Australia, with a view to these being endorsed by the Respectful Relationships Reference Panel chaired by the Commonwealth Department of Education, Skills and Employment (DESE). 

About you

You will have experience working on the prevention of violence against women and/or gender equality (in a policy, research or practice role), and an understanding of the Our Watch evidence base in Respectful Relationships Education. You will have a strong understanding of the key issues and stakeholders and the proven ability to work collaboratively and respectfully with a range of stakeholders. 

Why work for us

Our Watch is strongly committed to the wellbeing of its employees. We work to continuously improve the policies and processes that ensure an engaging, safe and inclusive environment for the people who work here. Some of the benefits of working with Our Watch are:  

  • Commitment to work life balance for staff, including flexible hours/ ways of working 
  • Ongoing learning and development opportunities including paid professional development 
  • Wellbeing programs, such as our Employee Assistance Program 
  • Adjustable sit/stand desks 
  • Best practice parental leave 
  • Annual leave loading of 17.5% 
  • Innovative leave policies, such as floating public holiday leave, cultural leave and violence leave. 

How to apply

To apply, please go to our website at https://www.ourwatch.org.au/about-us/work-with-us/ to view the position description. Providing a direct response to the key selection criteria for this position is optional, however please ensure you demonstrate in your written application (resume and covering letter) that your capabilities fulfill the requirements of this position. Applications should be sent to recruitment@ourwatch.org.au. 

Our Watch recognises and values diversity among its staff and strongly encourages suitably qualified people from all backgrounds, especially people who have a strong understanding of intersectionality either by working with diverse population groups or a lived experience. 

Our Watch is committed to increasing employment of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the organisation. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants are strongly encouraged to apply. 

Our Watch encourages applications from people with disability. We want to provide a positive, barrier-free recruitment process and supportive workplace. If you require modifications with the application process to meet your access needs please contact us. 

Applications will be assessed as received, this role will remain open until successfully recruited.

