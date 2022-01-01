Senior Policy Advisor (Respectful Relationships Education Lead)

Our websites
Our Watch is a national leader of primary prevention of violence against women and their children.
Our vision is an Australia where women and their children live free from all forms of violence. Our role is to stop violence before it starts. We work to embed gender equality and prevent violence where Australians live, learn, work and socialise.
Reporting to the Our Watch Manager, Government Relations and Policy, this role will provide expert policy advice and expertise as part of Our Watch’s work to prevent violence against women. The role will have a particular focus on supporting evidence-based respectful relationships education policy in governments and education systems across the country. A key responsibility of the role will be to lead a Commonwealth Government-funded project to develop a set of national principles to guide evidence-based and effective respectful relationships education in schools across Australia, with a view to these being endorsed by the Respectful Relationships Reference Panel chaired by the Commonwealth Department of Education, Skills and Employment (DESE).
You will have experience working on the prevention of violence against women and/or gender equality (in a policy, research or practice role), and an understanding of the Our Watch evidence base in Respectful Relationships Education. You will have a strong understanding of the key issues and stakeholders and the proven ability to work collaboratively and respectfully with a range of stakeholders.
Our Watch is strongly committed to the wellbeing of its employees. We work to continuously improve the policies and processes that ensure an engaging, safe and inclusive environment for the people who work here. Some of the benefits of working with Our Watch are:
To apply, please go to our website at https://www.ourwatch.org.au/about-us/work-with-us/ to view the position description. Providing a direct response to the key selection criteria for this position is optional, however please ensure you demonstrate in your written application (resume and covering letter) that your capabilities fulfill the requirements of this position. Applications should be sent to recruitment@ourwatch.org.au.
Our Watch recognises and values diversity among its staff and strongly encourages suitably qualified people from all backgrounds, especially people who have a strong understanding of intersectionality either by working with diverse population groups or a lived experience.
Our Watch is committed to increasing employment of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the organisation. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants are strongly encouraged to apply.
Our Watch encourages applications from people with disability. We want to provide a positive, barrier-free recruitment process and supportive workplace. If you require modifications with the application process to meet your access needs please contact us.