Senior Advisor, Government Relations

About Our Watch
Our Watch is a national leader of primary prevention of violence against women and their children. Our vision is an Australia where women and their children live free from all forms of violence. Our role is to stop violence before it starts.
Our Watch will be recruiting a significant number of newly created roles over the next 12 months following a record investment from the federal government, and as we prepare to deliver on the second National Plan to Reduce Violence against Women and Children 2022-32.
Join us as we build a new Government Relations Team and expand our Policy Team within Our Watch at this exciting time, with an opportunity to contribute to prevention of violence against women at a Commonwealth, State and Territory level.
About the role
Reporting to the Manager, Government Relations, this role will contribute to Our Watch’s engagement with Commonwealth, State and Territory parliamentarians and their staff, and with government agencies and departments. The role will develop specialised knowledge of one or more jurisdictions and contribute to Our Watch’s support and advice to governments to progress structural, legislative and policy reform to prevent violence against women.
You will work closely with the Our Watch Policy Team and embedded Our Watch Advisors in State and Territory Governments, as well as work collaboratively with other non-government stakeholders.
There are several positions available with the expectation that the positions will work as part of a national team.
Responsibilities and accountabilities
Monitor and analyse relevant government and parliamentary processes in all Australian jurisdictions, including budgets, policy announcements, government plans and strategies and Parliamentary debates and inquiries, to:
- Identify and respond to opportunities for Our Watch to engage with these processes and inform government policy and decisions relevant to the prevention of violence against women and gender equality, in line with the Our Watch evidence base
- Contribute to developing and implementing the Our Watch Government Relations Strategy.
Develop and provide expert, evidence-based policy analysis and advice to Our Watch leadership, governments, policy makers and other decision-makers to encourage, inform and support effective policy approaches to the primary prevention of violence against women in Australia, including by:
- Developing information and materials and other collateral
- Developing briefings and other information, to inform Our Watch engagement with Ministers and senior government representatives.
- Drafting correspondence to Parliamentarians and other decision-makers
Identify and foster productive and collaborative relationships with government stakeholders to strengthen evidence-based policy and decision making to prevent violence against women and promote gender equality, including consulting and collaborating with government at a Commonwealth, state and territory level.
Communicate and collaborate effectively across Our Watch to:
- provide advice and support in relation to government processes, relationships and priorities
- ensure all work is aligned to shared organisational goals, and our evidence base.
Provide regular updates and advice to the Manager, Government Relations and Director Government Relations, Policy and Evidence.
Represent Our Watch at relevant meetings and events, and undertake other duties as required.
Why work for us
Our Watch is strongly committed to the wellbeing of its employees. We work to continuously improve the policies and processes that ensure an engaging, safe and inclusive environment for the people who work here. Some of the benefits of working with Our Watch are:
- Commitment to work life balance for staff, including flexible hours/ ways of working
- Ongoing learning and development opportunities including paid professional development
- Wellbeing programs, such as our Employee Assistance Program
- Adjustable sit/stand desks
- Best practice parental leave – 10 weeks paid parental leave for all new parents
- Annual leave loading of 17.5%
- Innovative leave policies, such as Floating Public Holiday Leave, Cultural Leave and Gendered, Intimate Partner, Family and Sexual Violence Support Leave
How to apply
Please click here to view position description. Applications should include your CV and a short cover letter demonstrating that your capabilities fulfill the requirements of this position, please send applications to recruitment@ourwatch.org.au. When submitting your application, please advise if you are applying for multiple positions or one specific position.
This role can be worked remotely from any location within Australia, hybrid work arrangements available in Victoria. Work from Home options are available.
Our Watch recognises and values diversity among its staff and strongly encourages suitably qualified people from all backgrounds, especially people who have a strong understanding of intersectionality either by working with diverse population groups or a lived experience.
Our Watch is committed to increasing employment of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the organisation. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants are strongly encouraged to apply.
Our Watch encourages applications from people with disability. We want to provide a positive, barrier-free recruitment process and supportive workplace. If you require modifications with the application process to meet your access needs please contact us.
We are anticipating a high number of applications for these roles.