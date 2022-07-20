About Our Watch
Our Watch is a national leader of primary prevention of violence against women and their children.
Our vision is an Australia where women and their children live free from all forms of violence. Our role is to stop violence before it starts. We work to embed gender equality and prevent violence where Australians live, learn, work and socialise.
About the role
This is a newly established role due to current and expected growth within the organisation, the focus of this role will be to coordinate the development, implementation and monitoring of diversity and inclusion strategies and frameworks including components of Our Watch’s intersectional strategy, Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) and cultural safety plans to ensure the achievement of diversity objectives. In addition, this role will partner with specific business units, their leadership and team members to provide a range of advice, support, and services across the full employee lifecycle.
About you
You will have experience working as a generalist in HR and in addition you will have demonstrated experience focusing on/having an interest in Diversity and Inclusion. You will have a proven ability to implement strategic initiatives (implementing equity, diversity, and inclusion initiatives will be an advantage). You will have high level communication and influencing skills and be confident liaising with various internal stakeholders, you will be proactive and enjoy the opportunities that come with a significant growth phase for an organisation.
Why work for us
Our Watch is strongly committed to the wellbeing of its employees. We work to continuously improve the policies and processes that ensure an engaging, safe and inclusive environment for the people who work here. Some of the benefits of working with Our Watch are:
- Commitment to work life balance for staff, including flexible hours/ ways of working
- Ongoing learning and development opportunities and allocated individual budget
- Wellbeing programs, such as our Employee Assistance Program
- Sit/stand desks
- Best practice parental leave – 10 weeks paid parental leave for all new parents
- Annual leave loading of 17.5%
- Innovative leave policies, such as Floating Public Holiday Leave, Cultural Leave and Gendered, Intimate Partner, Family and Sexual Violence Support Leave
How to apply
Please click here to view the position description. Applications should be sent to recruitment@ourwatch.org.au.
Remote / Work from home options considered.
Our Watch recognises and values diversity among its staff and strongly encourages suitably qualified people from all backgrounds, especially people who have a strong understanding of intersectionality either by working with diverse population groups or a lived experience.
Our Watch is committed to increasing employment of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the organisation. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants are strongly encouraged to apply.
Our Watch encourages applications from people with disability. We want to provide a positive, barrier-free recruitment process and supportive workplace. If you require modifications with the application process to meet your access needs please contact us.