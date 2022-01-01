Advisor, Government Relations

Our Watch is a national leader of primary prevention of violence against women and their children. Our vision is an Australia where women and their children live free from all forms of violence. Our role is to stop violence before it starts.

Our Watch will be recruiting a significant number of newly created roles over the next 12 months following a record investment from the federal government, and as we prepare to deliver on the second National Plan to Reduce Violence against Women and Children 2022-32.

Join us as we build a new Government Relations Team and expand our Policy Team within Our Watch at this exciting time, with an opportunity to contribute to prevention of violence against women at a Commonwealth, State and Territory level.